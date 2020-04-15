People dying alone on rise, county blames social distancing

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six separate cases of seniors dying alone who have not been discovered for days has pushed Rensselaer County officials to ask neighbors to check in on each other.

Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas said these cases are non-COVID-19 related.

Due to social distancing Wachunas said people aren’t checking in on the senior population.

The six bodies were found in the past five days. Wachunas said more than a dozen overdose deaths also went undiscovered.

“We’re trying to keep people at home … but now there’s a point where people are self isolating and dying,” Wachunas said. We’ve got to pull together and help people out,” Wachunas said.

The county’s Meals on Wheels program is also doubling as a wellness check.

Volunteers do not have a face-to-face meeting with a person. They are told to knock on the door, then honk their car, to get the attention of the person inside.

“We can’t get close, but we don’t have to stay apart,” said Operations Manager Rich Crist. “When we deliver meals we require people to let us know that they are there, let us know they are present. It’s an important lifeline,” Crist said,

The program lowered its age requirement to 60 years-old at the beginning of the pandemic.

Before the pandemic they served around 400 people. Now they serve more than 1100 people.

The county also offered to call seniors who live alone to check in. People are asked to call the Rensselaer County Health Department at (518) 270-2655 to set these calls up.