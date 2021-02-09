People 16 and older with comorbidities can start making COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Feb. 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – People 16 and older with co-morbidities and other underlying health conditions can begin making vaccine appointments on Feb. 14.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that hospitals have one more week to vaccinate any remaining workers who are eligible and want the shot.

After this week, those doses will be redirected to people who can prove they have pre-existing conditions.

People will need to bring a doctor’s letter or medical information to prove they have a co-morbidity, Cuomo said.

He says it’s up to the local health department to decide what type of validation it wants. Vaccinations will take place at state-run sites starting on Sunday.

You can find the full list of comorbidities here.