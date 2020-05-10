Pennsylvania State Police say they will enforce closure orders

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — What happens to businesses or individuals who decide not to adhere to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 closure and stay-at-home orders, which have been in place since late March?

“The overwhelming majority of interactions end in a warning and a conversation and bringing folks into that voluntary compliance which is so important.” Pennsylvania State Police Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski

Tarkowski says that arresting people or issuing citations is not the mission of the State Police.

“We are not interested in getting business owners and the general public unnecessarily involved in the legal system in this trying time. We know it’s hard for everybody out there but criminal penalties are puddings for people who disregard the Governors orders.”

Nearly two months into the issuance of the closure orders, the numbers show that people are getting the message.

“We have issued 312 warnings statewide—the number count as of Monday—and really only one citation,” he says about business owners who violate closure orders.

They’ve also issued citations for people who violated stay at home orders: “Stay at home orders as of this morning: 33 warnings statewide, and seven citations.”

Penalties for violating the closure orders can range anywhere from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, and possibly even jail time.

“The real enforcement here is, do we want to jeopardize the lives of people we care about? Our customers, our employees, our family members? I think the answer to that is overwhelmingly no, we don’t want to do that” says Pennsylvania Governor Wolf.

Jake Ripa owns a now closed jewelry shop in downtown Hazleton. “I could see where a lot of people are getting frustrated naturally because a lot of these businesses this is their main source of income,” he says. He also says he thinks people will do the right thing

