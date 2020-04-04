Pennsylvania police issue stay at home order citation to woman ‘just going for a drive’

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman was cited and fined by state police for violating the state’s stay-at-home order. This is the first citation that state police have issued to someone failing to abide by the stay at home order.

The citation was given to the 19-year-old York County woman—originally pulled over for a vehicle code violation—who later told state troopers that she was out “just going for a drive.”

Pennsylvania State Police want to be clear that they are not conducting traffic stops to enforce the stay at home order.

They also say that while COVID-19 is a public health emergency, they cannot enforce their way out of it.

According to the citation, the woman is facing a fine of over $200.

