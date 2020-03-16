Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Pennsylvania man charged with illegal firearms possession

News

by: Jeff Hunter

Posted: / Updated:
New York State Police_568273

LATHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On March 13, New York State Police arrested 28-year-old Adgun J. Honore of Allentown, PA. for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree.

Police initiated a traffic stop on I-88 in Princetown, N.Y. where Honore was a passenger in the vehicle.

Upon interviewing the driver, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana. After a search of the vehicle, a backpack belonging to Honore was discovered in the trunk. Inside the backpack was a loaded .38 caliber handgun.

Honore was taken into custody and arraigned in Princetown Town Court. He was remanded to Schenectady County Jail on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on March 18th at 6:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak