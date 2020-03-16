Pennsylvania man charged with illegal firearms possession

LATHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On March 13, New York State Police arrested 28-year-old Adgun J. Honore of Allentown, PA. for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree.
Police initiated a traffic stop on I-88 in Princetown, N.Y. where Honore was a passenger in the vehicle.
Upon interviewing the driver, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana. After a search of the vehicle, a backpack belonging to Honore was discovered in the trunk. Inside the backpack was a loaded .38 caliber handgun.
Honore was taken into custody and arraigned in Princetown Town Court. He was remanded to Schenectady County Jail on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on March 18th at 6:00 p.m.
