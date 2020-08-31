Pennsylvania governor calls for paid sick and family leave for all workers

HARRISBURG, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called on the state’s General Assembly to adopt paid sick and family leave policies during a news conference on Monday.

The paid leave would be used to recover from a sickness—such as COVID-19—or for medical appointments, to care for a family member, or to get help from abuse.

The Wolf administration says adopting these policies will help an estimated 400,000 Pennsylvanians. New York and Massachusetts are among the eight states—and Washington D.C.—to have approved legislation to create paid family and medical leave insurance programs.

The governor also announced the state’s new paid parental leave policy will take effect on October 15. Pennsylvania employees will be eligible for up to six weeks of paid parental leave to care for a child after a birth, adoption, or fostering.

“Pennsylvanians are working hard, especially during this pandemic, and they should not have to choose between losing a day’s pay or going to work sick,” said Wolf. “It’s time for the General Assembly to stand up for Pennsylvania’s workers and protect the health of all Pennsylvanians.”

The governor was joined by Senators Vincent Hughes, Maria Collett and Pam Iovino and Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Steve Malagari at Monday’s news conference.

