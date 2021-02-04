Pediatricians issue warning after spike of bed-sharing infant deaths

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a trio of recent cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Adirondack Pediatrics is pushing information to help parents stay informed, and avoid turning a snuggle with their newborn into a disaster.

Pediatrician Lauren Meilhede said that the one commonality between those cases is that they all involved bed-sharing. She said that parents who share a bed with their small child run the risk of rolling over onto the infant, or getting blankets or pillows in their face that could lead to suffocation.

Adirondack Pediatrics has been posting information on how to avoids SIDS on their Facebook page, and it goes past the bed. Cribs shouldn’t have blankets or stuffed animals in them for the same reason. It’s also important to give an infant a firm mattress, keep curtains and other hanging objects away, and laying the infant down on their back.

Meilhede also said that parent exhaustion can lead to bad decisions. That exhausted may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Meilhede emphasized that SIDS can happen to anyone who doesn’t take the right precautions.