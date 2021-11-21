Pedestrian struck by pickup truck killed at Latham Traffic Circle

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck, while walking along the southbound ramp of Loudon Road, up to the Latham Traffic Circle. Police say they were notified by the driver of the truck at around 6:11 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck stopped immediately to check on the pedestrian and called 9-1-1. Police say the 28-year-old Watervliet man was driving in the same direction on the ramp when he collided with the walker.

Police identified the pedestrian as a 32-year-old man from Latham. Colonie emergency responders and the Latham Fire Department were dispatched, but the man had succumbed to his injuries police said.

The ramp was closed for approximately two hours while investigators reconstruction the crash. Police say neither impairment nor speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The driver is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police are asking if anyone witnessed the crash or may have any information. To please contact the Traffic Division at (518) 782-2620.