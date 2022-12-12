COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon. The incident took place around 4 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Colonie Center Mall.

The pedestrian is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center. No charges are currently pending in the case. Police said the pedestrian may have walked into traffic instead of using a crosswalk.

Alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 783-2744.