TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first phase of Troy’s traffic and pedestrian safety improvements is now underway on the east side of the city.

Busy Spring Avenue is getting some safety upgrades for drivers, including the realignment of the road at the intersection of Campbell Avenue.

If you are a walker, you will be seeing new signals and crosswalks at Spring Avenue’s intersections with Campbell and Maple Avenues.

However, the biggest upgrade will be new traffic lights.