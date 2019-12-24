Pedestrian killed in Queensbury crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– An investigation is now underway following a fatal crash in Queensbury Monday night.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just after 5 p.m. Monday, December 23. 83-year-old Henry Chabot was crossing the street near the intersection of Corinth Road and Minnesota Avenue when he was hit. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash.