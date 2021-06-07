Pedestrian hit by car while pushing shopping cart in Bethlehem

News
Posted:

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on River Road. They say someone was pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the southbound lane when they were hit by a car. It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. Police have yet to identify the pedestrian.

Police are asking for help identifying the pedestrian and their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bethlehem Police at (518) 439-9973.

