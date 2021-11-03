Pedestrian dies after crash in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police confirmed that an automobile vs. pedestrian crash at Hoosick Street Plaza before 10 p.m. on Tuesday was ultimately fatal. They have not released the identity of the individual who died.

Troy Chief of Police Dan DeWolf confirmed the accident Tuesday night. Initially, he described it as a minor accident, with indicators that the pedestrian could be at fault. He had said that the scene was cleared with only minor injuries. No tickets were issued, and the Fire Department reportedly sent the victim to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

However, new details emerged by Wednesday morning. According to DeWolf, the injuries were more serious, and the pedestrian died.

