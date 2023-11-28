COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Pedestrian and cyclist safety on Central Avenue is in question, again, after a man was killed by a motorist on Monday. Local advocates have renewed calls for more safety measures along the route.

Pedestrians and cyclists are supposed to use crosswalks and bike lanes but even when they do there are still fatalities. That’s why advocates say they want to see cities and towns lower speed limits.

“Certainly with the three fatalities of pedestrians we’ve had in the last couple of weeks, two on Central Avenue and one on Troy-Schenectady Road, that brings it back to the forefront,” said Lieutenant Robert Donnelly.

He is with the Colonie Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division and said 62 year old bicyclist Joseph Crandall is the latest victim. Crandall was wearing a reflective jacket at the time of the accident and was in the proper lane but he did not have a helmet on and was ejected from his bike.

“Some of the passersby were trying to administer C.P.R., but unfortunately the cyclist succumbed to his injuries right there at the scene,” said Donnelly.

Crandall was killed in broad daylight but 35 percent of fatalities happen at night or during dusk or dawn. That’s according to a 2015 study, commissioned by the New York State Department of Transportation, that looked at pedestrian safety on Central Avenue.

It was the first corridor study in the Capital District focused on pedestrian safety. Ed Brennan is the president of Albany Bicycle Coalition and took issue with the report’s recommendations.

“They did all kinds of things but they wouldn’t change the road to lower the speed,” said Brennan.

Instead of lowering speed limits the report recommends education, enforcement and engineering.

“Have they just decided it’s ok that x number of people die here so we can keep the speed limit at 40 MPH? It doesn’t make any sense to me but it makes sense to somebody I guess,” said Brennan.

He said slower speeds reduce fatalities and gives motorists more distance to stop.

“Human nature is like well I’m just going across the street right across from where I’m standing. I’ll try to make it because the crosswalk is a quarter or a half mile away. That’s just a recipe for disaster because drivers aren’t expecting to see you in the middle of the road,” said Donnelly.

The 2015 study found 41 percent of pedestrian crashes occurred outside of crosswalks.

“But even then, even if the light says it’s safe to go pedestrians need to keep their head on a swivel and make sure that traffic is in fact stopped,” said Donnelly.

He urged pedestrians to always use a crosswalk and a signalized crosswalk when possible but most importantly pay attention to the signals.

The Safe Streets Coalition has asked the Department of Transportation to help and not hinder municipal efforts to save lives by lowering speed limits. The coalition and others are sending a letter to the department to ask for its help.

NEWS10 reached out to supervisor Peter Crummey but he was not available for an interview Tuesday.