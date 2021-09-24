‘Pedal to Peebles’ ride on the Empire State Trail

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Parks & Trails will host a free guided 21-mile roundtrip bicycle ride along Erie Canalway Trail, the Empire State Trail between Albany’s Corning Riverfront Park and Peebles Island State Park.

The route will highlight the 750-mile Empire State Trail, completed in 2020, which became the longest state multi-use trail in the United States.

Friends of Peebles Island State Park. will also be hosting a guided tour of Peebles Island, participants will enjoy cycling over the bicycle- and pedestrian-only Black Bridge, which crosses the Mohawk River where it meets the Hudson River, and the historic sites and beautiful scenery.

This event is presented by Parks & Trails New York and is part of the annual nationwide Bike Your Park Day to celebrate National Public Lands Day