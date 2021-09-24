‘Pedal to Peebles’ ride on the Empire State Trail

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
peebles island state park

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Parks & Trails will host a free guided 21-mile roundtrip bicycle ride along Erie Canalway Trail, the Empire State Trail between Albany’s Corning Riverfront Park and Peebles Island State Park.

The route will highlight the 750-mile Empire State Trail, completed in 2020, which became the longest state multi-use trail in the United States.

Friends of Peebles Island State Park. will also be hosting a guided tour of Peebles Island, participants will enjoy cycling over the bicycle- and pedestrian-only Black Bridge, which crosses the Mohawk River where it meets the Hudson River, and the historic sites and beautiful scenery.

This event is presented by Parks & Trails New York and is part of the annual nationwide Bike Your Park Day to celebrate National Public Lands Day

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19