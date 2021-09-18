Pearpalooza features a new art gallery in Capital Region’s Art Scene

PearlPalooza, the Downtown Albany music festival, is back for its 12th year.

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Pearl-Palooza also feature a new art gallery “Etrice Gallery,” to the Capital Region’s Art Scene, which opened on July 15, showcasing some of its finest artists.

The Etrice Gallery is a museum-style gallery that focuses on street art, creating a platform for a variety of mediums to include a regular representation of two and three-dimensional work, in addition to fashion and live performance events.

The gallery provides a space for a diverse roster of creative artists meet and greets, poetry, and curated music events.

Gallery owner Davion Brink credits his mother for getting him interested in the Arts Brink said, and wanted to bring a new kind of creativity to the Capital Region.

For more information on the gallery’s calendar events, Arts, and music visit the Etrice Gallery website.