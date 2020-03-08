Peaceful protest planned to ‘expose’ Pet Zone

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE UNITED STATES – 46 dogs and 11 other animals were rescued from a suspected Warm Springs, Arkansas puppy mill. The Humane Society of the United States and other area organizations assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s office in the rescue of mostly Great Pyrenees dogs. Many of the dogs were found outdoors, without any protection from the freezing cold, while others were living on piles of feces and urine inside the home. Some were suffering so severely they needed immediate medical care. Others were emaciated and so matted they couldn’t move. All of the dogs were removed from the property and thoroughly examined by a team of veterinarians. They received any needed immediate medical treatment at the Humane Society of Saline County. In this image, two dogs wait to be rescued. (Lance Murphey/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists plan a peaceful protest on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Crossgates Mall. Their target: the “puppy mill pipeline” represented by Pet Zone.

Justice for the Hundred is the activist group behind the protest. A statement from the group says it targets Pet Zone “for their deplorable treatment of animals and business practices at their pet store locations and the parents these animals leave behind at the mills!”

The group hopes New York will become another state that banes selling puppies, kittens, and rabbits in pet stores.

Protesters will meet at the Western Ave entrance of Crossgates.

LATEST STORIES: