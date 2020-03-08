Peaceful protest planned to ‘expose’ Pet Zone

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists plan a peaceful protest on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Crossgates Mall. Their target: the “puppy mill pipeline” represented by Pet Zone.
Justice for the Hundred is the activist group behind the protest. A statement from the group says it targets Pet Zone “for their deplorable treatment of animals and business practices at their pet store locations and the parents these animals leave behind at the mills!”
The group hopes New York will become another state that banes selling puppies, kittens, and rabbits in pet stores.
Protesters will meet at the Western Ave entrance of Crossgates.
