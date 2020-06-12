Breaking News
Governor Cuomo signs Executive Order on police reform

Peaceful Black Lives Matter rally planned for Cohoes on Saturday

Black Lives Matter sign at rally

Several Black Lives matter demonstrators march peacefully as they protest in Addison, Texas, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Cohoes, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes has scheduled a Black Lives Matter peace rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Berkley Park, followed by a 3 p.m. march looping through the city, with a stop at City Hall. Attendees should wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

“I plan to join the peaceful protesters,” says Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler. “This is an important moment in our history. People want and deserve to be heard. There is no place for racism anywhere in America. It is up to each of us to make that so.”

The streets surrounding City Hall—including Mohawk Street between Cayuga and Pine Streets, and Ontario Street between Remsen and Van Rensselaer Streets—will be closed to traffic from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Cohoes residents should expect additional closures along the route of the march from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Cohoes peace rally is organized by the Albany House of Peace, which helped organize peaceful rallies in Troy, Delmar, Clifton Park, and Schenectady since George Floyd’s death on May 25.

