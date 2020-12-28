Paying down your debt may lead to better mental health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In the third quarter of 2020, the balance of household debt in the United States increased by $87 billion. Americans now have a total of $14.35 trillion in debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Decreased consumer spending has had a direct effect on credit card debt. In the second quarter of 2020, the total balance of credit card debt in the U.S. declined by $76 billion. In the third quarter, it declined $10 billion, not as significant as the second quarter.

Acquired debt can have a negative impact on mental health but reducing debt can be beneficial for it. Research from the National Academies of Sciences found the psychological function and decision-making of people earning a low wage was improved by paying down debt.

“Comparing the poor before and after debt relief, those with more debt accounts paid off experienced greater improvements in cognitive functioning, reported less anxiety, and became less present-biased,” researchers said.

Interest rates on credit cards vary by a person’s credit score. The average interest rate in the third quarter of 2020 was 14.58%, according to the Federal Reserve. Paying off a credit card every month is the best way to build credit and avoid paying hefty interest rates but what happens when someone can’t pay it off?

For example, someone charges $2,500, has an annual interest rate (APR) of 14.58%, a minimum payment percent of three, and a minimum payment of $25. By making only the minimum payment it would take 8.7 years to pay off the balance and they would also end up paying $1,375.90 in interest on top of the amount charged, based on a payment calculator on the Consumer Credit website.

The $2500 purchase would end up costing the consumer a total of $3,875.90.

Researchers who wrote ‘Winning the Battle but Losing the War: The Psychology of Debt Management’ published in the American Journal of Psychology, said people are more likely to pay off smaller debts rather than larger debts first, which for some is credit card debt.

Snowball- smallest debts are paid first

Avalanche- focus on paying off debt with the highest interest rate

Consolidation- apply for a loan to pay off multiple credit cards

Management plan- usually made through a third party

Balance transfer- transferring a credit card balance to another card with lower interest

Settlement- agree to pay a lump sum to credit card company lower than the amount owed

Bankruptcy- debt is brought before a judge who decides whether or not to discharge it

One or more methods can be used together to pay off debt faster, according to Empathize.com.