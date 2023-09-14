ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in December 2022 will take effect beginning on Sunday. Moving forward, employment agencies and all employers with at least four employees must include a salary or salary range for all advertised jobs and promotions.

According to Governor Hochul, the law is a critical tool to help end pay gaps for women and people of color. “In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protection for our workers – and this legislation will help do exactly that. This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York’s workforce.”

The range should show the job postings’ minimum and maximum annual salary or hourly compensation range. All employers must also disclose the job description and keep records of the compensation ranges.