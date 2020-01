TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pawling Avenue between Linden and Pinewoods Avenues will be closed to traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday as crews work on scheduled water utility repairs.

The City of Troy issued a notice and is asking commuters to seek alternate routes on Saturday.

City officials said local traffic will be permitted and homes and businesses will be open and accessible during the closure.