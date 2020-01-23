Pawling Ave. in Troy to be shut down Saturday morning

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–During routine maintenance, the City of Troy discovered water flowing into a catch basin. They traced the water leak to a service line on Pawling Avenue. A service line runs from the water main to a house or business, suppling it with water.

The water main is on the other side of the street, which means they will have to dig across the street to replace the whole line.

The only safe way to replace the line is to close Pawling Avenue between Linden Avenue and Pinewoods. The road will be open to local traffic only.

Chris Wheland commissioner of public utilities for the City of Troy, says the road should be open by 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. This is something that Wheland’s department does many times a week and he says that no one has anything to worry about.