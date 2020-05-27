Pause For Pets keeping four-legged family members fed through pandemic

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nancy Wilder and Peggy McArthur are pet owners. When they saw neighbors lose their jobs and struggle to feed their families as COVID-19 hit the region, they saw food banks reach out to provide support, and thought of a way they could add to that help.
That has led to the creation of Pause For Pets, a charity movement based on GoFundMe donations that get spent on pet food, donated to area food banks and community centers as close as Glens Falls and as far out as Stony Creek.
The GoFundMe campaign is ongoing online.
