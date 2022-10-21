ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is discussing the issues with candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Representative Paul Tonko is trying to keep the Congressional seat he’s had for nearly 14 years. He’s going up against republican Liz Joy for the second straight election.

Tonko highlighted his ability to work across the aisle as proof he will still be able to get things done even if republicans gain control of the House of Representatives. “My style as a legislator is to be focused on bringing people together,” said Tonko.

He adds, ” I’m listening to our communities and moving forward to tackle those challenges by developing a bipartisan approach.” Tonko said that he’s done this when he was also a county and state legislator.

Tonko sat down with News10 to discuss issues facing the 20th Congressional District.