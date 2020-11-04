Paul Tonko claims victory in New York’s 20th Congressional District

(NEWS10) – Long time Democratic incumbent Paul Tonko claimed victory over his Republican challenger Liz Joy. As of 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the New York State Board of Elections has reported that Tonko won 55% of the vote to his opponent’s 42%. That percentage is expected to increase as the final rounds of absentee ballots are counted.
“I am honored to again receive the confidence of voters in our communities. Their overwhelming voices have called for access to affordable health care, quality jobs, environmental and social justice, and a competent response to the pandemic from the White House that helps us build back better,” said Tonko. “I will continue to fight for these priorities and more for all Capital Region residents with my friend Joe Biden in the White House.”
