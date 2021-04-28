Pattersonville woman sentenced in Grand Larceny case, $147K stolen from employer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney announced Wednesday that on April 27, 2021, Jennifer Dolezsar, of Pattersonville, was sentenced in connection with her guilty plea on one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.

The District Attorney’s Office says Dolezsar plead guilty to embezzling more than $147,000 from her employer, Veterinary Specialties Referral Center in Pattersonville over several years. Specifically, Dolezsar was accused of stealing the cash receipts received by Veterinary Specialties and falsified the daily reports given to and reviewed by the business’ accountant to cover-up the theft. After an investigation, New York State Police investigators found that Dolezsar stole a total of $147,490.92.

Dr. Joseph Glennon, the owner of Veterinary Specialties, gave an victim impact statement to the court during Dolezsar’s sentencing. He expressed the lasting financial impact caused by Dolezsar’s embezzlement, telling the courts it caused him to work longer hours to keep his practice running all while she stole his hard-earned money.

For her plea agreement, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski sentenced Doleszar to two to six years in state prison and ordered the her to pay restitution to her employer in the amount of $147,490.92. The District Attorney says during the sentencing, Judge Sypniewski called Dolezsar a “thief” and said that he doubted that her employer would ever see any of that money again.

“The sting of embezzlement to a small business includes sometimes devastating financial loss and the shock that comes from the realization that a trusted employee should not have been so regarded,” said District Attorney Carney. “We would like very much to make Dr. Glennon whole but if that proves impossible, at least this sentence demonstrates to Ms. Dolezsar and any others contemplating similar crimes that there is a price to pay for ongoing and systematic thievery.”