Pattersonville woman accused of stealing more than $140,000 from vet clinic

PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Jennifer Dolezsar, 49, of Pattersonville after they say she stole $147,000 from a vet clinic in Pattersonville. The arrest came after a complaint from the owner of a veterinarian specialist clinic.

Troopers say from January 2016 until June 2020 Dolezsar fraudulently reported business transactions to the clinic accounting firm, netting $147,000. Doleszar was employed as a client care specialist at the veterinarian specialist clinic at the time.

Charges:

Grand Larceny second degree (felony)

Falsifying Business Records first degree (felony)

Dolezsar was released with an appearance ticket to the town of Rotterdam Court on September 3.

