ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On Tuesday, Sept. 24 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

What is an impeachment inquiry? How long does it take? To answer your questions, NEWS10's Cassie Hudson spoke to Siena College Professor of Political Science Leonard M. Cutler, Ph.D. to breakdown the impeachment process.