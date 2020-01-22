Patrick’s Union Street Barbershop celebrates 25 years

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Patrick’s Union Street Barbershop is celebrating 25 years of business. It’s where the blades are sharp and the trimmers have never failed and it’s all thanks to the community.

“I’d be nothing without my community,” Owner Patrick Bidinost said. “They’ve been really supportive throughout the years. Their word-of-mouth… they see something good, they talk about it.”

Cutting hair is a lifestyle for Bidinost, who fell in love with the art over a quarter of a century ago and simply ran with it.

“I started in a small spot, a very very small spot. I had $300 in my pocket, a couple of chairs and I just started cutting some hair,” Bidinost said.

He never wanted to relocate too far, so that small spot happens to be right next door. While the shop has changed, hairstyles certainly have, too. Throughout the years, he had to keep up with different styles, so he never stops learning.

“Look around you, things have changed. Everything is changing, society is changing… hairstyles are going to change,” Bidinost said. “That’s where the education plays in an important role. So we try to keep on top of it and that’s the name of the game, that’s what keeps us motivated.”

Patrick’s Union Street Barbershop is located on 1732 Union St. in Schenectady.