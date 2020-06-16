Patient and retired officer killed in firefight at Indiana hospital

by: Courtney Gousman and Nexstar Media Wire

MUNSTER, In. (WGN) — A retired police officer was shot and killed while working security at a hospital in Munster, Indiana.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital, when two retired officers working security responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

A struggle ensued between the patient and one of the officers. The patient grabbed a gun from the officer’s belt and shot and killed the officer, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The other officer returned fire, killing the patient.

Just after 7 a.m., a police procession was seen escorting the retired officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

