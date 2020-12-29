Path to Kaaterskill Falls damaged in recent rainstorm

Kaaterskill Falls Path

The DEC is working to repair the path to Kaaterskill Falls after it was damaged in a recent rainstorm. (Photo: DEC)

HAINES FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The path leading to Kaaterskill Falls was damaged in a recent rainstorm, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Right now the path does not meet accessibility standards. Crews are working to repair the path.

The DEC is advising people that if the visit the falls the path may not be accessible.

