The November general election is just days away and News10 is peaking with the candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Pat Fahy is trying to win re-election for the Assembly’s 109th district. Standing in her way is republican Alicia Purdy.

Fahy is pushing for a smart state budget that includes funding for programs that only move New York forward. She’s been criticized for her support of bail reform but said she’s always been open for any changes to the bill.

“I am proud of my votes, I stand by my votes but I also recognize there is absolutely more work to be done,” said Fahy. Fahy adds there also needs to be more work on judges discretion.

“I seems to me it depends on which judge you end up with,” said Fahy. She goes on to say, “we’re seeing different interpretations by different judges and even different counties.”

Fahy sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the 109th Assembly district.