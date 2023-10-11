ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s repair day at the Delaware Ave Boys & Girls club, following a Monday morning fire. Now a local pastor is trying to help in that effort

Fire temporarily closes Boys & Girls Club in Albany

This dumpster fire around 4am on Monday left smoke and water damage to the workout room of the club. Today crews were hard at work replacing ceiling tiles and de-smoking the center’s HVAC system.

“Any disruption…disturbance to services or programs will affect us financially. Our main concern is the welfare of the kids in our community and they use that we serve”

There will be a financial impact from the flames, that’s why Pastor Will Aybar of ‘Come Connect Church’ is stepping in to help. Aybar’s now adult children used to attend programs; now his church holds Sunday worship inside the club’s gym which is closed for repairs.

“This community is dependent on the boys and girls club to open up every day to have after school programs, feeding programs, and so many different areas…”the Pastor told NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau.

Pastor Aybar has set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page. The proceeds will go directly to the Delaware Avenue Boys and Girls Club.

Preston Williams works at the facility. He says he had a panic attack upon hearing about the fire. His 9-year old daughter Leilani uses the club’s after school programs is disappointed about it’s temporary closure.

“Everyday she comes home she’s like ‘can’t go to the boys and girls club today?’…’No Leilani not right now…it’s being fixed right now.’ She gets kind of sad about it.

Still, Williams has hope from this situation.

“It’s really devastating honestly, but like a phoenix out of the ashes, we shall… rise again, and be great” said Williams.

Pastor Aybar also has a spiritual message from this situation.

“Whatever the enemy means for evil, God turns it around for good” the faith leader said.

“The good about this is tragedy sometimes brings people together” Aybar added.

The facility remains closed for the rest of the week, staff hopes to have it reopen by next week.