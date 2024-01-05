LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -A FlixBus that was on its way to New York City rolled on the side of Interstate 87. Southbound lanes between Exits 22 and 23 were closed until late Friday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash as passengers were rushed to safety. The massive emergency response could be seen along I-87 Southbound after a bus carrying 23 people rolled over at 12:43 Friday afternoon.

“Mostly Canadians we believe. We know there are some Swiss citizens who have flights to get back to Switzerland tonight,” stated Warren County Administrator, John Taflan.

State police and EMS were on scene right away. Even local school districts provided buses to help with transportation.

State Police confirmed one passenger died from their injuries and another is in critical condition. Others on board gathered at the Lake George Fire Department to figure out a way to get back home.

“We will, and the County, and the Red Cross, everyone will provide them assistance,” said Warren County Director of Public Affairs, Don Lehman.

Around twenty travelers are now staying at Fort William Henry Hotel for the night. Their stay could possibly go on longer.

“We are going to be providing free rooms and food for them tonight. We are also trying to see if we can get them down to get their belongings where they are keeping the bus right now,” explained CEO of Fort William Henry Hotel, Kathryn Flacke Muncil.

The bus was removed from the ditch on Friday evening. The Red Cross is offering counseling and other services to help get everyone home.

“Know that they have somewhere safe that they can go tonight. And also, really making sure that they can reconnect with their friends, family, and eventually their end destinations,” described Disaster Workforce Manager, Mike Tripodi.