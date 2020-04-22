Passenger dies in single car crash in Saugerites

Live Now
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has reportedly died as a result of a one-car crash in Saugerites.

Saugerties Police say they responded to a 911 call just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday for a single car crash on State Route 9W.

Police say a 2000 Honda Accord crashed into a utility pole. The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the car and was treated by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance on scene and later airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Police say the passenger in the car died after sustaining fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Saugerites Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. The identity of the driver and passenger have not yet been released at this time.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Glasco Fire Department, DIAZ Ambulance, LifeNet Medivac, Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

