SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 and the Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday season with its annual Red Kettle holiday campaign. All 130 store locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania are participating.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32 president. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

Last year, the Red Kettle campaign raised nearly $500,000 in donations. Funds directly benefitted those in need throughout the communities. This year, the campaign will run from November 13 to December 24.