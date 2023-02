Diners can enjoy a minimum two-course lunch for $20 and a minimum three-course dinner for $30.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From February 20 to the 26, stop by Schenectady to enjoy multi-course meals at participating restaurants. Hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and the Capital Region Chamber, Schenectady Restaurant Week features $20 for a minimum two-course lunch menu and $30 for a minimum three-course dinner menu.

Special $20 Lunch Participants

Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street | Menu

Chez Nous, 707 Union Street | Menu

Drumming Crabs, 13 Broadway | Menu

Katie O’Byrnes Restaurant, 121 Wall Street | Menu

The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street | Menu

Special $30 Dinner Participants

Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Inc, 154 Jay Street | Menu

Canvas, Corks and Forks, 402 Union Street | Menu

Chez Nous, 707 Union Street | Menu

Clinton’s Ditch, 112 S. College Street | Menu

Drumming Crabs, 13 Broadway | Menu

Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street | Menu

grano, 426 State Street | Menu

Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street | Menu

Katie O’Byrnes Restaurant, 121 Wall Street | Menu

Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street | Menu

Mexican Radio, 325 State Street | Menu | Vegetarian Menu

More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street | Menu

Pho Queen, 402 State Street | Menu

Pinhead Susan’s, 431 Liberty Street | Menu

The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street | Menu

Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street | Menu

Stella’s Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union Street | Menu

Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street | Menu

Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam | Menu

Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia | Menu

Zen, 469 State Street | Menu