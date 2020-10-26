Partial road closure on Central Avenue Halloween weekend for crash reconstruction, drivers asked to use alternate routes

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parts of Central Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Lansing Road will be closed at different times while the Colonie Police Traffic Division along with the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Albany County District Attorney’s Office conduct crash reconstruction the weekend of Halloween.

Police said there will be marked detours in place around the closed area but are asking drivers to use alternate routes if possible. The closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. and should end by the early afternoon. It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 with Sunday, November 1 as the rain date.

Police said the reconstruction is for the ongoing investigation into the July 17 crash that killed Naquain Key and Najee Parks on Central near Lombard Street after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by Shanjanie Foskey-Gause. Foskey-Gause reportedly had two passengers in the car who both suffered a number of injuries.

