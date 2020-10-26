Partial road closure on Central Avenue Halloween weekend for crash reconstruction, drivers asked to use alternate routes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closures_391234

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parts of Central Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Lansing Road will be closed at different times while the Colonie Police Traffic Division along with the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Albany County District Attorney’s Office conduct crash reconstruction the weekend of Halloween.

Police said there will be marked detours in place around the closed area but are asking drivers to use alternate routes if possible. The closure will begin at 8:00 a.m. and should end by the early afternoon. It is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 with Sunday, November 1 as the rain date.

Police said the reconstruction is for the ongoing investigation into the July 17 crash that killed Naquain Key and Najee Parks on Central near Lombard Street after their car was hit by a vehicle driven by Shanjanie Foskey-Gause. Foskey-Gause reportedly had two passengers in the car who both suffered a number of injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report