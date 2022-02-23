CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The area near 19 Huntington Parkway will be closed for slip lining/culvert work to be completed. Road work will begin on Thursday, February 24, at 7 a.m.

Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull said this stretch of road should reopen by the afternoon excluding any delays due to mechanical or technical difficulties. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes during this time.

Officials ask that residents please be patient during this period for potential delays. For any questions, residents are encouraged to contact the Highway Department office at (518) 371-7310.