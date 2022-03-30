QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A partial area of Bay Road, as known as Warren County Route 7, will be closed due to a collapsed culvert near the Bay Ridge firehouse on Wednesday. The road will be closed to traffic until further notice as repairs efforts is underway.

The Warren County Department of Public Affairs has set up a detour for drivers to bypass the area affected, using Moon Hill and Walkup Road. Drivers are reminded to be patient and anticipate potential delays as repairs are being made.

Motorists traveling south on Bay Road should turn right on Walkup Road, then make a left on Moon Road to return back on Bay Road. If traveling north on Bay Road, motorists should make a left turn onto Moon Hill Road, then right on Walkup Road, returning back onto Bay Road.