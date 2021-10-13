Part of Winter Street Extension in North Greenbush closed for a month

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
ROAD CLOSED_GENERIC_1280X720

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A part of Winter Street Extension will be closed in North Greenbush starting October 13 for road work. The road will be closed from Route 4 heading east to Birch Street.

The road is expected to be closed for 30 days. The construction is part of the Route 4 corridor construction project.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the work site Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in the work zones and pay close attention to all traffic signage.

Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19