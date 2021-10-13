Part of Winter Street Extension in North Greenbush closed for a month

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A part of Winter Street Extension will be closed in North Greenbush starting October 13 for road work. The road will be closed from Route 4 heading east to Birch Street.

The road is expected to be closed for 30 days. The construction is part of the Route 4 corridor construction project.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the work site Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in the work zones and pay close attention to all traffic signage.

Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.