ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Wednesday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Terri. She wants to know how she would get rid of her neighbor's wind chimes.

Wow, well, that is hard. I mean I think Terri's neighbor has the right to decorate her yard the way she wants, right? But I think there should be some consideration for neighbors. I would never want to know that I was driving my neighbors nuts. So I think Terri should say something, nicely, about it and go from there. That's what I think I would do.