Part of Troy’s Hoosick Street to close for utility repairs

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An eastbound lane of Hoosick Street has been closed for sewer utility repairs. The Troy Department of Public Utilities has said the lane will be closed between Burdett Avenue and 21st Street until Monday afternoon.

Delays are expected and motorists are asked to reduce speeds near the work zone to protect the safety of workers.

Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

