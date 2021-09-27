Part of Route 21 in Whitehall closed due to flooding

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Route 21 in Whitehall is closed between Winters Road and Baker Road due to flooding from a beaver dam break. The Washington County Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the road will need significant repairs and will remain closed for about a week.

A single residence was affected, causing damage to the driveway. DPS says there was no damage to the house and no one was injured.

Personnel from the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company Inc., New York State Police, Washington County Department of Public Works and Washington County Department of Public Safety responded to the area this morning and are continuing mitigation efforts.