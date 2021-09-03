Part of Rapp Road in Albany closed until further notice

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 3 at 6:00 a.m., Rapp Road will be closed to all traffic from Petra Lane to Washington Avenue Extension for paving. 

The road will be re-opened once the paving project is complete.

