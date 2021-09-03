ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 3 at 6:00 a.m., Rapp Road will be closed to all traffic from Petra Lane to Washington Avenue Extension for paving.
The road will be re-opened once the paving project is complete.
More from NEWS10
- Part of Rapp Road in Albany closed until further notice
- Former nurse pleads guilty to sexually assaulting incapacitated woman who later gave birth
- Vermont pro-choice advocates blast Texas law that bans most abortions
- Mourning continues amid cleanup after Ida soaks Northeast US, claims 46 lives
- Has the delta variant peaked? COVID data gives glimmer of hope