Part of Mohawk Hudson Bike-Hike Trail to be closed at times due to construction

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that part of the Mohawk Hudson Bike-Hike Trail in the Town of Niskayuna will be closed occasionally between Anthony Street and Aqueduct Road until around April 30 for the construction of access roads for the Rivers Ledge development.

Advanced closure/detour signs have been placed on the bike trail at Anthony Street and the Aqueduct Road trail crossing letting riders/walkers know of the occasional closures. 

Contractors will reportedly be working to limit closures as much as possible and reduce any detours. Construction work will only take place on weekdays and the path will remain fully open on weekends.

When completed, the Rivers Ledge project will reportedly provide an additional 0.5 miles of public trail with direct access from the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail to the Mohawk River as well as improvements to Aqueduct Park including: a new trailhead with parking; benches and historic interpretive signs; riverside overlook areas; picnic areas with pavilions, and new pathways linking the park and bike trail. 

