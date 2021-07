ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From Friday, July 23 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, July 24 at around 8 p.m., Madison Avenue between Eagle Street and South Pearl Street will be closed to all traffic for milling and paving.

Cross-traffic will be controlled by the contracting crew and will direct motorists to the nearest intersection to exit the work area. Pedestrians will be allowed to walk in this area but will be asked to avoid the active work area.