Part of Madison Ave to be closed due to Upper Madison Ave Street Fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, September 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Part of Madison Ave will be closed due to the Upper Madison Ave Street Fair.
Madison Avenue between West Lawrence Street and South Allen Street will be closed to traffic and no parking will be allowed in the area.
