Part of Jacob Street in Troy closed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy’s Department of Public Utilities announced Friday that Jacob Street, between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue, will be closed effective immediately. A previous water main break has compromised the road surface.

Vehicles traveling on 6th and 8th Avenues will be detoured via Peoples Avenue. Access to the medical building on Jacob Street will be available via 6th Avenue.

Drivers should reduce speeds and observe all posted traffic detours and signage. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.