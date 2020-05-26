Police investigate crash involving motorcycle on Central Avenue, one person injured

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– One person has been injured following a crash involving a motorcycle on Central Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Colonie Police say it happened in the area of 2043 Central Avenue. Two eastbound lanes were closed from Atwood Avenue to Marjorie Road for a few hours overnight. The scene cleared just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. All lanes are back open. One person has been injured. The call came in at 1:20 Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating. Stay with News10 on air and online as we work to learn more.